Barbara A. Hudoba
1939 - 2020
Barbara A. Hudoba

Ventura - Barbara A. Hudoba, 80 of Ventura, passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Barbara was born on November 9, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois and was a Ventura County resident for the past 40 years, coming from Illinois.

Barbara worked as a secretary for over 25 years for the Ventura Unified School District - Special Services Department and she was a former president of the Ventura Unified School District Union. Barbara loved to shop and to associate with people.

Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Ronald Hudoba; her son and daughter-in-law, David and Magali Wright-Hudoba, of Ventura; her daughter and son-in-law, Julie Ann Hudoba and Joseph Martin, of Georgia; her brothers: James Miscinski and his wife, Karen, of Nebraska, and Patrick Miscinski and his wife Margie, of Illinois; her sisters: Beverly Gorr and her husband, Jeff, of Illinois, and Bonnie Kunath and her husband, Wally, of Texas, and Bette Farra; and her granchildren: Brielle, Chloie, and Alivia. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Johnnie and Peter Miscinski, and her brother-in-law, Raymond Farra.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, October 19, 2020 in the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Ventura. Burial will follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura.

Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
