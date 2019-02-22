|
|
Barbara Almanza
Oxnard, CA
Barbara Almanza, 89 of Oxnard, passed away at home on February 8, 2019. She was born on December 27, 1929 in Oxnard, CA. to Alex Serrano and Ester Espinoza and was a life long resident here. Barbara worked as a packer and Machine Operator in the food industry working for Stockly, Nabisco and Hublien before retiring in 2006. She was a devout catholic and loved watching the sports channel on her free time, especially when the Dodgers where playing.
Barbara is survived by her children; Patricia, Jeannie, Darlene, David (Norma), Neci and Mona all of Oxnard, CA., 40 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father Alex Serrano, mother Ester Serrano, her husband of 60+ years Joe Almanza, her son Joseph R. Almanza Jr., sisters Margie Merrill and Isabel Cornejo, along with her brothers Alex Serrano Jr. and Benny Serrano.
A Rosary will be held for Barbara on Thursday February 21, 2019 at 7pm at the Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard. The mass will be held on Friday February 22, 2019 at 10am at the Santa Clara Chapel, 1333 Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, with the interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H St. Oxnard.
Barbara has been entrusted to the care of the family owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard, www.reardonfh.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 22, 2019