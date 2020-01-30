|
Barbara Anabelle Mack
Ventura - Barbara Anabelle (Kalbaugh) Mack, the youngest of six children, was born to William and Leo Kalbaugh on October 5, 1932 in Ventura, CA. She passed away on January 25, 2020 at the age of 87. Barbara was born, raised, and had her family and children in Ventura.
She worked as a CNA, a waitress at Woolworths, and was a homemaker. Her family was everything to her. Laughter, a giving spirit, a love of family, Jesus and her church family are good descriptions for her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Leroy Mack and her daughter-in-law, Bette Mack.
Barbara will be greatly missed by her children, Sharon Ino (Toshi), Ronald Mack (Bette), Edwina Reynolds (Jeff) and Charles Mack (Donna). The joys of her life were her grandkids, Kathryn Scott (Evan), Christopher Ino (Mariah), Kimberley Bessette (Michael) and Nicholas Mack. Her great-grandkids held a special spot in her heart; Colton and Addison Scott, Evalynn and Piper Ino, Layla, Rowan, and Griffin Bessette.
There will be a Visitation and a Memorial service on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9:30am with the service beginning at 10:30am, at the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020