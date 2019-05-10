Barbara Ann Graaf Swink



Simi Valley - Barbara Ann Graaf Swink went to be with the Lord Tuesday May the 7th 2019, following a brief illness.



Barbara was born in Winona, Minnesota January the 13th 1934 to Mary and Gerry Graaf.



The family moved to the Los Angeles area when she was around 5 years old where they settled in Burbank.



She graduated from John Burroghs high school in 1952 and attended Glendale College.



Barbara came to Simi Valley in 1958, where she raised her 4 children, Georgia Lee, William, Steven and Mark.



Barbara was trained and accomplished in classical and opera and had a beautiful soprano voice.



She served the community and the country in many ways some of which are;



The Junior and Senior Womens Club, The Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, The Girl Scouts, Republican Womens Group and she donated her home for a polling place for several years to list a few.



She was a member of Simi Valley Presbyterian Church, now StoneBridge Community Church for over 50 years where she sang in the choir.



She is proceeded in death by her parents, Mary and Gerry Graaf, her brother William Graaf and her granddaughter Kathryn Swint,



Barbara is survived by her 4 chlidren, 19 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.



Services will be held Monday May the 15th, at StoneBridge Commuity Church, 4832 Cochran St, Simi Valley. Viewing will be 10:00am till 10:45am and the service will begin at 11:00am with the reception following at the church.



The gravesite service will be at Oakwood Cemetery, 22601 Lassen St, Chatsworth, Ca. At 2:00pm following the reception.



In leu of flowers donations are requested In memory of Barbara Swink to: Everybody Always (Housing the homeless, foster kids and others in need), 3105 Hoop Pine Pl., Simi Valley, Ca 93065.