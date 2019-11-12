|
Barbara Ann Zielsdorf
Do you believe in Angels? If you had met Barbara Ann Zielsdorf, of Ventura, you would. She was truly an angel on earth. Now, God has called one of his Angels to heaven on Sunday November 10, 2019, at 8:12 PM, after a year long bought with Leukemia. At 85 years of age, she died as she wished, at home in her own bed, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Fred Zielsdorf, who had passed a year earlier in much the same manner, and at the same time of the night, surrounded by family. It is with surety, he met her at the gates of heaven.
Barbara Ann Zielsdorf was born October 2, 1934 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She moved with her family at the age of nine to Inglewood, California, where she met her future husband, Fred, in their third grade elementary class. However, she moved back to Fort Smith for her junior year of high school, leaving Fred broken hearted. She returned to Inglewood High School to finish her senior year, and Fred sought her out. He found her working in a booth outside a theater in Westchester, CA where he approached the booth and said to her, "I thought I lost you forever!" From that moment a lifelong love story ensued.
The love story included her eleven children and a life she adored in Ventura, CA. Barbara loved Ventura. She loved the mountains and the cascading hills, She loved the color of the fields and dropping her kids off at the beach--all day. She was also entrenched in the community since 1963. She was a PE teacher for Holy Cross School and the designated "taxi" driver for Saint Bonaventure High School throughout the 1970's. She worked the snack bar at Montalvo Little League. She was a fixture in the Ventura Packers organization, and was Mrs. Z to hundreds of kids, each one had at one time or another been packed into the pea soup colored green Ford Van and driven across the county to a football game or track meet. If kids had not been driven by her, they definitely heard her screaming from the stands at every game.
She was also a pillar of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, attending and serving the parish since its days as the little white church in the field. She served as a Eucharistic minister to the sick and elderly, as she visited each person, establishing a relationship of faith, love and song. Yes, she loved to sing hymns of worship to her dear Lord. Barbara was a woman of undying faith. She attended mass daily, praying to the Lord to bless everyone of her children.
Barbara loved her children above all else. As she said many times, "Z's are the best!" and she meant it. Though she was loving and supportive, she mothered with tough love. It was often needed to guide and discipline eleven children. Her amazing gift was to love each child as individuals and to make each one feel special and unique. As one son said, "She really didn't have a favorite. We were all her favorite." She nurtured and taught all of her kids to be strong, independent people. She taught us to be kind and respectful, to know right from wrong, and to love our families. She taught us to be strong and to endure. She taught this lesson to her last breath, until the choir of angels came to claim one of their own.
Barbara leaves behind a strong and loving family, who will carry on her legacy. Greg (wife Gabby), Jeff (wife Wendy), Barbara Ricketts, Fred (wife Carla), Paul (wife Tee), Kurt (wife Mary), Dawn (partner Dana), Eric (wife Kelly), Cheryl Siry (husband Reza), Brett (wife Anne) and Steven (partner Michael).
She was blessed with 29 grandchildren: Jessie; Michael, Kevin, Kate Jost, and Johanna Hanson; Monica and Olivia Ricketts; Jessica, Aaron and Sonja; Jake, Sam and Max; Ernie, Owen, Emma and Ellie; Leslie Olney, Jim, Joey and (Matthew); Mina, Nathaniel, Sebastian and Soraya Siry; Angelica, Casey, and Katrina Victorio, and Mark.
And blessed with 16 great grand-children: Grace and Lauren; Anniston and Madeline; Jakob and Joshua Jost; Elsie, Kiley and Ben Hanson; Ametrine; Forrest, Brooklyn; Nova,Elijah; and Avendia and Ethan Olney.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 @ 10:00 AM @ Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 10800 Henderson Road, Ventura, California 93004.
Reception will follow at the home of Kurt Zielsdorf: 1594 Grand Ave, Fillmore. CA 93015
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019