Barbara B Mets
Mt. Vernon, WA - Barbara B Mets died May 7, 2019 at 85 in Mt Vernon, WA after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born Nov 11, 1933 to William and Margaret Durning in Los Angeles. Mom lived in Honolulu HI in her early years, then the family settled in Oxnard CA. She graduated from Oxnard HS in 1951 and Ventura College in 1953. She married Gerald (Jerry) Mets in 1954. They had 3 children and she supported dad & us as a stay at home mom. She was a great cook & enjoyed classical music, playing flute in the Ventura County Symphony.
Upon divorcing in the 70's, Barbara began a career with the County of Ventura as a social worker. After retirement, she enjoyed gardening, traveling the world & always her cats! Mom was a very smart & kind person, enjoyed her home, lifelong friends, neighbors & family.
She is survived by her children Vern (wife Candy) of Henderson CO, Melanie (partner Greg) of Ventura CA, Gregory (partner Donna) of Neskowin OR; granddaughters Sara & Kalli, and 3 great-granddaughters; several nieces, nephews & cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Jim & her ex-husband Jerry, whom she remained friends with until his death last year. A big thank you to Ashley Gardens for taking care of mom for the last 5 years.
The family is planning a casual get-together in memory of mom on June 9 at Melanie's house. For info, email [email protected] Donations in her memory can be made to Greyfoot Cat Rescue.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 26, 2019