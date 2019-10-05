|
Barbara Houser
Oxnard - Barbara Houser passed away peacefully on September 23rd, 2019. She was 86 years old.
Barbara was born November 11, 1932 in Crosby, North Dakota to Reverend Martin and Margaret Ranum where they resided until moving to Osakis, Minnesota. Following Martin's death in 1935, the family moved to South St. Paul, Minnesota where Margaret met and married J.T. Womack. In the summer of 1947, the family relocated to Oxnard, where Barbara attended Oxnard High School, graduating in 1950. Barbara married Jim Gamble in 1950 and their 27 years of marriage was blessed with two children Susan and Jeff. In 1979, Barbara met and married Roy Houser and they celebrated 39 years of marriage together.
Barbara began her Civil Service career in 1950 at the Yards and Docks Supply Office in Port Hueneme. Her last 25 years of civil service was served at the Naval Ship Weapon Systems Engineering Station and culminated as the Maintenance Management and Technical Training equipment installations at navy school sites; Maintenance Planning/Provisioning and Supply Support Requirements and Repairable Management for intermediate and depot facilities. She was justifiably proud of her contributions to the Department of Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award at her retirement ceremony in 1990. This is the Navy's third-highest honoree award which may be presented to a civilian employee.
Following her retirement, Barbara's love of people and interest in the welfare of children led her to become involved with Assistance League of Ventura County, which is dedicated to "A Brighter Tomorrow for Today's Children" and has served in numerous Assistance League philanthropic program roles including four years as President, instrumental in establishing the chapter's Operation School Bell program and Assistance League School Program Chairman.
Barbara enjoyed many traveling adventures, touring all the United States, Canada and Mexico in their motor home, trips to the British Isles, Alaska, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and cruising the Hawaiian Islands. They belonged to the Ventura Dance Club, Midweek Wanderer's Camping group, past member of the VCer's camp group and loved to share the campfires, potlucks and numerous card games. Her hobbies included bridge, reading, swimming and sharing time with friends and family.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Roy, mother Margaret Womack, father Martin Ranum, stepfather JT Womack, sister Rachel Vujovich, in-laws Bernice and Leo Houser, sister-in-law Nancy Berube, previous husband Jim Gamble and step-daughter Jo Marie Nunez.
Barbara leaves behind her daughter Susan (Wesley) Morimune, son Jeff Gamble, step-daughter Nancy Sullivan and step-son Mark (Denise) Houser and a combined family of eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on October 12th, 2019 at 12p at the Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard, with a reception to follow.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Assistance League of Ventura County.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019