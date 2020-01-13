|
Barbara Irene Buenger (Baker)
Camarillo - Barbara Irene Buenger (Baker) entered eternal life on January 7, 2020, in Kaiser Permanente Medical Center - Woodland Hills, California at age 77+.
Barbara was born on February 1, 1942 and raised in Three Rivers, Michigan, the daughter of George and Helen (Beebe) Baker. She graduated from Three Rivers High School and Presbyterian St. Luke's Hospital, School of X-Ray Technology, Chicago.
On August 11, 1962, Barbara married William John Buenger and moved to California in 1963. Together, they created three children: Berdett Buenger, Becky Holladay and William Thor Buenger. Barbara was a wonderful wife, parent, grandparent, great grandparent and homemaker. She had a kind heart, generous nature and loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed arts and crafts, travel, reading and dogs. She was most recently a member of Mount Cross Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway and the Channel Islands Maritime Museum.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Nancy Johansen. She is survived by her husband of 57 years; three children; brother, Doug Baker; two grandchildren, Ashley and Dalton; great granddaughter, Ryleigh; and daughter-in-law, Karina.
A Funeral Service followed by a reception will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church: 102 Camino Esplendido, Camarillo, CA 93010-1717. Barbara will be privately laid to rest at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, California.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020