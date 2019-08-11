|
Barbara J. Haley (86) passed away on July 31, 2019 after a very lengthy illness. She was born in Kansas City, Mo. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her church family. She enjoyed her church choir, her Tuesday morning bible study, and also "The Mothers Board". Her hobbies included crochet, reading, listening to church music, and watching her grandchildren play sports. Especially watching her only Great-Grandson play football, whom received a scholarship to play for the Oregon ducks! Barbara came to Oxnard at the tender age of 15 years old. Where she attended Oxnard High School and worked various jobs over the years. She worked for multiple companies, some of which were at the Colonnel House Restaurant, The Ventura County Medical Center, La Perla Grocery Store. She returned back to school and attended Ventura College; where she learned computerized accounting. After college she landed a job at the Ventura County Commission of Human concerns, Head start Program. She retired from this job as an Accounting specialist, where she worked for over 25 years.
She is survived by her daughter Eleanor Hatten-Wade, Gernote Wade, Granddaughters, Kristi Jackson, Kendra Jackson, Great-Grandchildren, Jazmyn Bell Larios, Nicole Larios, Destinee Fields, Jaidynn Guillen, Jordynn Bell, Jayda Bell, Ja'Ron Waters, Jamaiyah Waters, Great-Great Grandchildren, Ja'dore Lopez, Jaycee Wright, Nakoa Poole, Leeliana Guillen.
Many thanks to T.L.C Hospice staff. You have all done a wonderful job.
Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Wednesday, August 14th, 2019 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard. Visitation will begin at 10:00am on Thursday, August 15th, 2019 with a Celebration of Life Ceremony to begin at 11:00am at St. Paul's Bapstist Church, 1777 Statham Boulevard in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road in Camarillo.
