Barbara J. Silverstein
Simi Valley - Barbara J. Silverstein peacefully passed away on September 18, 2019 surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness. Barbara was born on September 12, 1948 in Tacoma, Washington. Her family moved to Reseda, California and then planted roots in Ventura County where she was a resident for over 50 years. A Camarillo High School graduate, Barbara married and raised her twins, Tracy and Daniel.
In 2002, Barbara and Syd Silverstein fell in love and married, then settled in Simi Valley. During their life together, Barbara enjoyed traveling. Vacations to Paris, London, and Hawaii, and weekend getaways to Palm Springs, Las Vegas, and Chumash Resort, to name a few. During recent years, Barbara also attended baseball games where she became a loyal Phillies fan.
Barbara was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren, who brought her so much joy. When it came to compassion and understanding, Barbara always lent her support and love to those around her.
Barbara is survived by husband Syd Silverstein, son Daniel Shrubb, daughter Tracy Proefrock and son in-law Charles Proefrock, grandchildren Cody Shrubb, Corey MacDonald, Adrianna Shrubb and Daniel Shrubb, brother Gary Kramer and sister in-law Lauri Kramer, and step-brother Tom Johnson and wife Teri Johnson.
Barbara will be deeply missed by her family and friends - we love you!
Services for Barbara will be held on September 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Conejo Mountain Memorial Park
2052 Howard Road Camarillo, Ca 93012
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 22, 2019