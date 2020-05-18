Resources
Barbara J. Swanson

Barbara J. Swanson Obituary
Barbara J. Swanson

Barbara J. Swanson, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away at the tender age of 88 of natural causes, on Mother's Day Sunday May 10, 2020.

Barbara was born March 9, 1932, and grew up in Eagle Rock, CA, where she developed her passion for music. She began playing piano at the age of 4 and it became a major part of her life! She attended Occidental College on a music scholarship.

In 1963, Barbara was introduced to the love of her life and husband of 55 years, Bob Swanson and they had four beautiful children, they raised in Ventura, CA.

While married, Barbara attended UCSB, where she obtained her teaching credentials. Upon graduation, she taught music in Fillmore and Piru, CA.

After her music career ended, she and her late husband became real estate agents for both Coldwell Banker and Remaxx, where they worked side by side into retirement. Upon retirement, they then enjoyed traveling together.

Barbara was proceeded in death by her husband Bob Swanson, her sons, John Swanson and Scott Swanson.

Barbara was also survived by her two daughters: Terri Stearns of Camarillo, CA and Wendy Roulhac of Ventura, CA, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a host of friends. She will be missed!

Due to the current conditions, we will not be holding a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in the Swanson name, to the "Ventura Friends of the Library", https://www.vencolibrary.org/support-vcl/donate-your-library.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020
