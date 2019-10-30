|
|
Barbara Jean Burner
In Loving Memory of Barbara Jean Burner
July 24, 1947 - October 11, 2019
"Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man, the things which God has prepared for those who love Him."
I Cor. 2:9 (NKJV)
Barbara Jean Gregg Burner, 72, entered into eternity with her Saviour, Jesus Christ, on Friday, October 11, 2019 at her home in Thousand Oaks, CA, surrounded by family after a brief struggle with cancer.
Barbara was born to Marian Winnifred (Anderson) and Jesse Franklin Gregg, Jr. in Panamá City, Panamá, Cent. Am. She was married to Robert (Buzz) Russell Burner at the Church on the Way, Van Nuys, CA. on August 8, 1980. She attended Westmont College in Montecito, CA, transferring to UCSB to pursue a career and a dietician. After graduation from UCSB in 1971, Barbara spent a year's internship in dietetics at the New York Hospital followed by working as a dietician at the UCLA Neuropsychiatric (NPI) hospital for 10 years until she began a 46-year career as a top real estate agent in the Conejo Valley with Lamb Realty, Century 21 Rolling Oaks, and Aviara Realty.
Barbara was an avid skier and loved visiting their condo at Mammoth Lakes with Buzz in both winter and summertime for skiing, hiking, biking, fishing, cooking specialty dishes, happy hours and dining with friends. She loved good coffee (usually Starbucks), champagne and mimosas, and Sunday brunch at The Cheesecake Factory. She enjoyed scuba diving and watersports. Barbara especially enjoyed traveling the globe from Antarctica to the Arctic, New Zealand to Iceland, scuba diving with hammerhead and silky sharks in Costa Rica, and safaris in Africa. But anyone who knew Barbara knew at least one thing about her - she loved cats!
Barbara's faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior was a central focus of her life since childhood. She grew up in Hollywood, CA, where her parents owned and operated a Foster's Old Fashioned Freeze store and both she and her sister worked until leaving home for Westmont college. Barbara was active in the Fountain Avenue Baptist Church while growing up then attended the Church on the Way in Van Nuys, CA for 47 years where her faith in Jesus Christ grew deep. She was proud to be an American and fervently prayed for God's will to be accomplished in her country and its leadership.
She is survived by her husband, Buzz Burner, step-daughter Kendall Burner, step-grandchildren Blythe and Brett Burner, and sister Marjorie Wells. She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
Barbara's Memorial Service: Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 at 4:00 PM, Ascension Lutheran Church, 1600 East Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, 805-495-0406, Pastor John Tolle officiating.
No flowers please, in Lieu of gifts, please send donations to: One Challenge, PO Box 36900, Colorado Springs, CO 80936-6900. Checks payable to: One Challenge, In memory of Barbara Burner.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019