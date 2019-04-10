|
Barbara Jean Burns
Moorpark, CA
Barbara Jean Burns, 89, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019 in her home in Moorpark, CA after a long battle with health issues attributed to congestive heart failure. Barbara was born in Fillmore, CA on September 1, 1929 to Warren and Ora Ellis. She was married to Richard Joseph Burns on October 28, 1961. Together, they resided in Fillmore for 43 years before building their home in Moorpark, where they have resided for 15 years. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, as well as her daughter Kimberly Burns, grandchildren Richard, Samantha and Matthew, and great-granddaughter Addison. She is preceded in death by her parents Warren and Ora Ellis, and her siblings Lois, Cecil, Everett, and Roberta.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on April 17, 2019 at Bardsdale Cemetery, 1698 S. Sespe Street, Fillmore, CA 93015. Please join Barbara's family and friends in celebrating her life and memory.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019