Barbara Jean Nakada
Ojai - On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, Barbara Jean Nakada, beautiful and loving wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma passed away peacefully 11 days shy of 83 years of age.
Barbara was born in Redwood Falls, MN to Douglas and Luella McCorquodale. The family moved from Minnesota to Arizona and then Yermo, CA where she graduated from Barstow High School. She married her high school sweetheart and moved to Culver City then Granada Hills. They divorced shortly after moving to Granada Hills. As fate would have it, her next-door neighbor introduced her to her husband of 46 years, David K. Nakada. Upon retiring, they moved to their home in Ojai 21 years ago.
Barbara had a very successful career as a commercial banker retiring as a Vice President from First Interstate Bank/Wells Fargo. Barbara enjoyed traveling short and long distances, experiencing new adventures, local theater, golf and especially spending time with her family. When you became Barbara's friend, you were a friend for life - as her friends from elementary & high school, work, golf, and her volunteerism will attest to.
Barbara's joy stood out most at being a Mom and Grandma. She was very involved in the grandchildren's activities many times being the chauffer to events and traveling out of town to watch tennis matches, baseball and soccer games, dance recitals, photo sessions for proms and numerous graduations.
Barbara is survived by her doting husband of 46 years, David; her three children David Boublis (Liz), Karen Boublis, and Deanne Boublis (Allen); 7 grandchildren Hannah Overdevest (Bas), Jacob Boublis [David]; Brian and Dennis Slivick [Karen]; Jonah Price (Kaitlyn), Miranda and Arianna Tarquinio [Deanne]; with 6 additional grandchildren through blended families; one great granddaughter Rylee [Hannah] with two more great granddaughters arriving this year; her sister Carol Chavez; and some very special nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratefulness, appreciation, and thanks to Carol McCormick, RN and Carrie Stinson, CHHA of Livingston Visiting Nurses Hospice.
A comfortable and casual celebration of Barbara's life will take place on Sunday, July 14, 2019, 1:00 pm, at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, CA 93012. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to local Ojai charities close to Barbara's heart: Help of Ojai, Ojai Valley Museum, or the P.E.O. Foundation for PCE at 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312
Published in Ventura County Star on July 7, 2019