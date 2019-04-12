|
Barbara Josephine Knight
Simi Valley, CA
Barbara Josephine Knight, Our kind and loving mother passed away on April 5, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Barbara was born on February 1, 1941 in East Chicago, Indiana to Edward and Helen Koscielniak.
Barbara attended Saint Mary Catholic school and graduated from Roosevelt High School.
She married the love of her life, Michael Edward Knight in January 1961. They became soul mates and recently celebrated 58 wonderful years of marriage. They moved to Southern California where they raised four children together.
Barbara worked as a model, a secretary, a real estate agent and eventually became a certified shorthand reporter for the state of California.
Barbara was a kind, thoughtful, generous person who did so much for so many-constantly thinking of other people. Barbara enjoyed traveling, camping, boating, reading, cooking and spending time with family and friends.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Michael, her children, Gregory Knight (Sherri), Karen Soles (Scott), Laura Knight (Rich Simmons), Patrick Knight (Katrina), her mother, Helen Koscielniak, her brother Michael Koscielniak (Pamela), nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be Monday April 15, 2019 at 11:15 AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Simi Valley, California. Reception to follow.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 12, 2019