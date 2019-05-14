|
|
Barbara June Alstot
Ventura - Barbara June Alstot was born in Santa Paula, California on October 14, 1928 to Lloyd and Olive Young. She passed on to heaven at home in her own bed attended by family at 90 years of age on April 15, 2019. After graduating from Santa Paula H.S. Barbara was introduced on a blind date to Marvin Alstot. She married "Marv", the love her life in 1949. After moving back to the Ventura area in 1968, Barbara became an active member of the Ventura Church of Christ. A woman of God her door was always open to those in need. She loved traveling with Marv in their motorhome, water skiing trips to the Colorado River and Bass Lake, cooking and most of all, family. She loved nothing more than getting together with her sisters, nieces and nephews, where talk and laughter carried on for hours. An avid reader and enthusiastic fan of the Lakers, her roots in California were deep as she relocated several times throughout the state while raising her family and being a supportive spouse to Marv as he moved up in the Edison Company world. Barbara was preceded in death by Marv in 2008, as well as her sisters, Thelma, Virginia, Helen and her brother John Lloyd. Barbara is survived by her sister Margaret Larrabee, her children; Joan Alstot, Jeff and his wife Suzanne, Paul and wife Julie, and her nephew Vernon Alstot and wife Denette. Her grandchildren; Laurel, Ben, Danielle, Parker, Thomas and Kelly, along with three great grandchildren will miss their beloved grandma. Barbara was a fighter to the end and the family would like to thank Doctors Robert and Jed Warwar for their loving care and helping her to enjoy her last years to the fullest.
A memorial service will be held for her at the Ventura Church of Christ on Bryn Mawr Street at 10am Saturday May 18, 2019.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 14, 2019