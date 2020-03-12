|
Barbara Lea Swenson
Simi Valley - Barbara Lea Swenson of Simi Valley left to be with our Lord and Savior on March 8, 2020. Barbara lived 86 years when she passed away from a Cardiac Arrest. Born in North Hollywood, Ca. June 10, 1933 to Ralph W. and Margaret B. Johnson and was the oldest of three children.
Barbara grew up in North Hollywood and graduated from North Hollywood High School. She lived in North Hollywood from 1933 to 1959, and then moved to Simi Valley. Barbara enjoyed working as a Realtor, a docent at the Ronald Reagan Library, and loved volunteering in Simi Valley. Barbara was an active member of the Church Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
She was preceded in death by her son Craig Swenson.
Barbara is survived by her younger sister, Ralphine Burt of Utah: son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Kathy Swenson of Utah; daughter Sheri Reeske of Thousand Oaks: son Scott Swenson of Bass Lake; daughter Lonna Swenson of Simi; 7 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren.
Viewing will be at 9:00 am, with funeral services at 10:00 am this Saturday March 14, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 480 Sinaloa Rd, Simi Valley Ca. Graveside services will follow at the Oakwood Memorial Park, 22601 Lassen St, Chatsworth.
In lieu of flowers, we request contributions be made to the LDS Humanitarian Services.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020