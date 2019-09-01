|
|
Barbara Lee Gieschen
Thousand Oaks - Barbara Lee Gieschen of Thousand Oaks passed away peacefully at her home with loved ones by her side on August 25, 2019. Born in Illinois, to Elmer and Lee Eglin, on October 6, 1933, Barbara met the love of her life, Victor Woodward Gieschen, while they were both studying at the University of Wisconsin. Barbara received a BA in Medical Technology and Vic earned his MD. They were married in 1955 and settled in Lynn Ranch, Thousand Oaks in 1962 where they lived until their deaths. Barbara not only managed their home, but in 1964 helped Vic found the Lombard Medical Group, and later, the first medical building near Los Robles Hospital. While raising her first 3 children, Barbara also worked in medical laboratories. Vic foresaw the need for a nuclear technician in his practice and encouraged Barbara to get further training. While raising two more children, Barbara worked as a Nuclear Medical Technician and in the laboratory at the Lombard Medical Group. Barbara, kind and easy going, had a natural warmth and ease of conversation which charmed everyone she met. She and Vic were very active in the community and enjoyed many social and philanthropic groups such as Rotary, the American Association of University Women, as well as Birthday, Bridge and Gourmet, "Happy Campers" groups. Her family remembers Barbara as adventurous and unstoppable. From water and snow skiing, to hiking, tennis, square dancing and disco dancing, wall papering, fixing sprinklers, planning parties, helping raise sheep and other farm animals, and cooking a full dinner each night after completing nuclear scans by day...it seemed there was nothing she couldn't do. Barbara was the gentle and patient "glue" of her family managing every dentist appointment, social activity, and family gathering with apparent ease. Barbara and Vic loved vacationing together and took the family skiing each year in Mammoth and enjoyed camping and boating each summer at their beloved vacation spot of Bass Lake, CA. Road trips with the kids was a priority each summer and they visited every state in the country, including a great many national parks before exploring the world in later years. International travel with family and friends included places such as Russia, the UK, Europe, Pakistan, Greece, Italy, and the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador. After retiring her husband Vic was diagnosed with Parkinson's. They took one last international trip to Antarctica and then did their best to keep active visiting places such as San Diego, Monterey, and their grandkids in Davis. Shortly before Vic's death in 2009, Barbara began to show signs of Alzheimer's and spent her last several years at home under the excellent care and companionship of longtime family caretaker Angie Millare. Barbara enjoyed regular visits from her children and grandchildren and the consistent care of her son Kevin who lives nearby. She is survived by four of her five children as well as five grandchildren: Daughters, Susan Gieschen of Davis, Dr. Bonnie Gieschen of Davis and grandchildren Josh, Kate, and Lily; Daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Joe Gieschen Zambrano and grandchildren, Jayden and Jaxon of Florida; and son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Ellyn Gieschen of Santa Rosa Valley. She was predeceased by her son Larry who passed away in 1998 and her husband, Dr. Victor W. Gieschen who passed away in 2009. Barbara will be missed greatly by her loving friends and family. The family will host a celebration of life and remembrance at a later date, most likely in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Wisconsin Medical Alumni Association named "Great People's - Dr. Victor and Barbara Gieschen Scholarship."
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 1, 2019