Barbara Lee Shipley (nee Newcomb)
- - May 15, 1949 - September 13, 2019
Barbara Lee Shipley, 70, passed away last Friday evening. After a remarkable battle, she peacefully succumbed. While being constantly supported by her family and close friends, she remained resilient. Barbara knew she was loved and had, as she said last week, a "full life." She leaves behind her loving son, Adam, his supportive husband, Steve Meth, and her sisters, Donna Solomon, Nance Morrissey, and Sheree Stein (nee Newcomb). Everyone in her hometown of Kingsville, Maryland, and her adopted home of Camarillo appreciated Barbara's talents and passions for entertaining, cooking, tennis, but, mostly, people. These gifts were imbued in her personality and she was always the first to insist she would bring her Maryland crab balls, delicious clam dip, and any of her numerous specialties to any celebration. Her home was the warm and festive setting for Christmases that her son, nieces, and nephews will recall the rest of their lives—replete with Santa's visits, homemade fudge, colorful sugar cookies and playing the card game, Hearts. Her other love, tennis, began early but became a passion at Las Posas Country Club where she played competitively and congenially for years. Even during the last weeks of her life, she emphatically rooted for "her" tennis player, Roger Federer, and she was crushed when he was defeated. Dedicated to her son and late husband, Richard, Barbara was always their number one fan. She supported her husband's humanitarian work with The Ventura County Community Foundation where he was one of ten founding Board members. This organization was special to the Shipley family and continues to help thousands. Her son, Adam, requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to The Ventura County Community Foundation, 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd., Suite A, Camarillo, CA 93012. A celebration of Barbara's full and blessed life will be held at the Las Posas Country Club, 955 Fairway Drive, Camarillo, California 93010 on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM. We will miss this extraordinary mother, sister, friend.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019