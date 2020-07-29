Barbara Lucille Lebert



Barbara Lebert was called to be with our Lord on July 5, 2020.



Barbara was born November 17, 1936 in San Diego, CA. She was born into a Navy family and although she attended 5 highschools, she was very active with the Millington Central High School TN graduating class of 1955.



Barbara was swept off her feet by William A. Lebert, a young Naval officer. After a brief courtship they married on her 20th birthday in Chicago, IL. Always the wanderlust, she followed her husband's ship around the Mediterranean, and thereafter dutifully followed and served her husband and family. Their final military post was Pt. Mugu and they settled in Camarillo, CA. After her husband's 31-year military career, she successfully launched her illustrious 25-year real estate career. Many of her close friends are ones she transacted business with over the years and they could not help but be captivated by her undeniable style, grace, and charm. The same can be said about the ladies in her nearly 50-year bridge group. As spoken at her memorial by a bridge mate and best friend: "Barbara, the world is going to miss your light."



Barbara was legendary in her ability to love, care for, and entertain friends and family. Her capacity to "divide the loaves and fishes" to create scrumptious meals with no advance warning while making it all seem effortless was utterly amazing. She loved her family and the door was always open at the Lebert house. Many of her grandchildren resided with her over the years and with a firm and gentle spirit she imparted wisdom, hope, and love.



Warm weather, bright sun, and sandy beaches were a source of energy Barbara craved. For 25 years you could find Bill and Barb vacationing for a month in Mazatlán, sailing in the British Virgin Islands, or generously taking her "girls" on trips to Hawaii, Mexico, or the BVI's.



She was preceded in death by her parents Lt. Cmdr. Zygie P. and Faun Gallant of Macon, GA, her brother Gary Richard Gallant and her husband Capt. William A. Lebert. Surviving are her children Laura Nielsen(Ken) , Bill Jr. (Anne), Mary Boston(Barry), Barbie Reinig (John), 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. They will forever miss the twinkle in her eyes and smile upon her lips- but most of all, her persistent words of wisdom. Cherished is the simple yet profound "Gramma-ism": "Keep the faith!"









