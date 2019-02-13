|
|
Barbara Mae Cooper
Camarillo, CA
Barbara Mae Cooper passed away on January 11, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born on December 26, 1930 to Bill Williams and Florence Aadland. Barbara was preceded in death by the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Cooper, who she missed till her dying day. Barbara loved to travel and always had wonderful pictures of her trips to share with all. Barbara loved her church and all the friends she had there. Her family is thankful for all the help they were to her in her final years. Barbara is survived by daughter Sherie Geeting (David), son Chuck McGuire (Althea), daughter-in-law Linda McGuire, grandchildren Melissa Thompson (Chris), Kristina McGuire, Aaron Gogerty, Tanika Harper, Keith Howard and several great-grandchildren. Barbara will be missed by her family, congregation and numerous friends. A memorial service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1201 Paseo Camarillo, Camarillo, CA 93010 on February 16, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 13, 2019