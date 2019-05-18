|
Barbara Marie Friedrich
Oxnard - "I am at peace, my soul at rest
There is no need for tears
For with your love, I was so blessed
For all those many years."
Barbara Marie Friedrich, 100 years young, was called home on May 13th, 2019, after being on Hospice for 3 years. Her will was strong and much of a fighter. She had a mixture of charm, dignity, spunkiness, and a straight forward frankness that either created hurt feelings or a compassionate smile! She was strong-willed and always knew what she wanted. She soon was admired and respected by who ever met and cared for her. Barbara was always a lady and a woman of Faith.
Barbara was born on September 18th, 1918 in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. Her parents, Roko and Dora of Croatian decent had 11 children. Two of the children passed at an early age. Barbara was the youngest of the remaining nine living children. Her mother, who was an excellent cook and baker, had passed down many of the European desserts, dishes, and tradition to her five daughters from the Croatian culture. Her father worked on the railroads and in the steel mill in Pennsylvania.
Barbara graduated from Sharon High School in 1936. She worked at the Westing House in Sharon, Pa. as a Secretary.
She met the love of her life through a Catholic pen-pal. John Borchard Friedrich, being a native Californian, was quite a charming gentleman, swept Barbara off her feet. They were married in Sharon, Pa. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church on July 17th, 1948. Barbara, leaving behind the city life, quickly adjusted in being a farmers wife. She continued John's German family's tradition of having the main meal at noon and serving delicious pastries and pies, along with a great cup of coffee for John and his brother Joe's coffee clutch every afternoon.
Together, John and Barbara, they raised a family with four children. John Borchard, Jr., Gloria Ann Marie, Joseph Anthony, and Gerald Michael. Barbara became a full-time mother and homemaker. She loved and enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Anyone extra that was at her house stayed for lunch or dinner. Barbara believed, with she learned from her mother, 'there is always room for one more.' Thanks to God, there was always plenty of food to share. Soon, her kitchen amongst family and friends was known as Barbaras Kitchen!
Together, John and Barbara lived and loved their Catholic faith. They attended daily Mass together and prayed the family Rosary daily. They were good and generous to so many people, bailie schools, church's and to the Religious. They worked together lovingly to help others in any way.
Barbara was active in raising funds for Santa Clara grammar school during the years the children attended school. With the help of her other dear friend Virginia Ramirez, they would prepare cheese and bed enchiladas that would sell out so quickly.
She loved to put on any big events and formal dinners or receptions for any Jubilation, Anniversary or Church functions. Pastors of the Parish soon realized if you want something done right and beautiful...call Barbara!
Her patient husband John would say to her at times, "Barbara, again? NO is such a small word to say. Why is it so hard for you to say it?" Barbara knew that her sweet husband would never stop her from what she enjoyed doing! When Barbara's sister Anne Price came from the east coast to live, the huge bake sales began to help raise funds for St. Johns Convalescent Hospital in Ojai.
Barbara and John loved having family celebrations. The traditional Christmas Eve with Santa started and continued through the years. They started their annual Rosary event in early December to pray for special intentions and for peace n the world, They would gather family and friends to pray the Rosary and afterward with dessert and coffee. As the years passed, the Rosary event became larger with a beautiful buffet dinner afterward. Barbara's buffet tables were quite a banquet of various dishes and eloquent desserts and more.
As a couple, they enjoyed traveling on Pilgrimages to the Holy Land. They enjoyed their special trip to the Bahamas with Barbara's niece Gloria and brother-in-law, Joe. Family vacations took them to Mexico, Texas and Hawaii filled with fun memories.
Barbara enjoyed too watching the Dodger games at the Stadium, enjoying the Dodger dogs with a hot cup of coffee and waiting patiently of the game to end so she could enjoy the 4th of July fireworks. Barbara's favorite.
After the passing of her beloved husband of 52 years, Barbara remained at the home ranch and kept active and busy. Barbara was ready at any time to go shopping or out to eat. Barbara had a generous heart and would give the shirt off her back to help anyone.
A special thank you to Livingston Memorial Hospice, especially to Dr. Dial, Dan Kaplan, Amy, Karen, Maureen and to Amelia, in the care of Barbara for the last three years. All your efforts, support and patience are so much appreciated. A special thank you to Grace from Angel of Grace Co for providing us with great caregivers through Barbara's three-year journey of being bed-ridden. Thank you, Lucy, Judi, Virginia, and Rose. And a big that you to Michelle and Roseanna for taking such beautiful and loving care to mom.
From the beginning of Barbara's journey to the end, thank you Beth for all your love.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Saint Augustine Priory, 400 Sherwood Way, Oxnard, CA. 93033
