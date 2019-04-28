|
Barbara Ray Blois
Camarillo, CA
Barbara Ray Blois passed away on April 19, 2019 due to complications from a long illness.
She was born October 5, 1951. As a child, Barbara was an accomplished ice skater, winning the US Junior National Championships in 1968, an achievement for which she was inducted into the San Mateo County Hall of Fame. Barbara attended Cal State Hayward and then UC Berkeley, graduating with a BA in Psychology in 1973. She then earned her teaching credential from UC Berkeley in 1974. She married Steve Blois on March 12, 1977 and they settled in Camarillo in 1978.
Barbara was very active in the Camarillo community, serving a variety of roles in the local Parent-Teacher Association while her children were young. She also volunteered her time to the Las Patronas Auxiliary and the National Charity League, the Camarillo Ranch Foundation, and the American Field Service.
Barbara will be remembered for her openness and generosity, her intelligence and wit, how easily she welcomed everyone into her house and life, her ability to host dozens of friends and family at her home at the drop of a hat, and her love of her daughters and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters Dr. Jessica Blois and Jaime Lewis; son-in-law Blake Lewis; grandchildren Claire, Owen, and Jacob Lewis; husband Steve Blois; and numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Shirley Ray, and her uncle, Duane Miller.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at the Camarillo Ranch. If you are interested in attending, please contact Jessica Blois at [email protected] for details. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Barbara's name to the Assistance League of Ventura County (http://assistanceleagueventuracounty.org/) or to the Camarillo Ranch Foundation (https://camarilloranchfoundation.org/).
Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels (805)482-1166.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 28, 2019