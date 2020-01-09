|
|
Barbara St. Amand
Barbara St. Amand, 84, died on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, after suffering a stroke the previous week. She was at home, surrounded by her family and loved ones throughout the week.
Barbara was a 43 year resident of Camarillo, CA. She was a licensed marriage and family therapist, both in private practice and as one of the original founders of New Beginnings Counseling in Carmarillo, serving the Ventura County community since 1982.
Denis St. Amand, Barbara's beloved husband of 48 years, preceded her in death in 2011. She is survived by her four children: Denis St. Amand, Jr., and his wife Noel, Matthew McBurney and his wife Christine, Ana Williams and her husband Adrian, and Melodi Calderwood. She was an amazing Grandma to Quinn, Reilly, Evan Jackson, and to great grandchildren Baz and Bowie.
We will be celebrating Barbara's life on January 25, 2020 at 12:00 noon, at her home. All who knew her are invited to come and share their stories.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in her name to:
Interface Children & Family Services
4001 Mission Oaks Blvd., Unit 1
Camarillo, CA 93012 (805) 485-6114
Website: interfacechildrenfamilyservices.com
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020