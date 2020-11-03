Barbara (Bonnie) Susan RoskeOjai - It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara (Bonnie) Susan Roske of Ojai announces her sudden passing on November 1st, 2020 at 77 years of age in Santa Barbara, California. Barbara was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Richard and Florence Burgermeister on December 3, 1942. Barbara graduated from Pulaski Public High School, Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1960. She was one of two recipients of a full four-year academic scholarship offered by The Falk Corporation of Milwaukee that year. She attended Marquette University and then went on to graduate with a teaching degree in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater in 1964. She was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. After graduation, Barbara taught at the public grade school in Waterloo, Wisconsin before moving to California. She taught elementary school for over 40 years. She enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, knitting, crochet, card playing, and Green Bay Packers Football. She was deeply involved in her Catholic faith and was a devout and exemplary member of her church community.Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 37 years, Jay A. Roske of Ojai, her children, Bridget, Erin, and Richard and step-children, Karen, Daniel, and Joann. Barbara will also be fondly remembered by her ten grandchildren and step-grandchildren. She is survived by her brothers, Thomas, Richard and Joseph and her sister, Kathy. She will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Richard, her mother, Florence, her brother, Paul, and her sister, Mary Ann.Barbara enriched our lives in so many ways. She will be remembered for her kindness, her laughter and her loving nature. We keep her memory forever in our hearts and minds.Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in memory of Barbara to be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 185 St. Thomas Dr. Ojai, CA 93023, with Rev. Fernando officiating. Interment will follow at a future date in the family plot at Pine Lawn Memorial Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura.