Barry Allan Taylor
Barry Allan Taylor

Barry Allan Taylor was born on June 1, 1942, in Bakersfield, CA, and was living in Port Angeles, Washington. He passed away on July 19, 2020, at Swedish Hospital Cherry Hill in Seattle; at the age of 78.

He was born to John Spurlin and Betty Maxine (McClure) Taylor. He was the oldest of their 3 children. In 1960, he graduated from Delano High School where he played football, basketball, and was on the track team. He served in the US Navy and then worked for defense contractors, Raytheon and Sonatech, as a project manager. He received a BA from California State University, Northridge. He had a love of animals, reading, music, sports, and photography. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle to the desert or Yosemite National Park to take photographs. He spent most of his life in California but moved to Port Angeles after retiring in 2001.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dennis Taylor.

He is survived by his sons Don Wilcox of WA and Brett Taylor of AZ; daughter, Brenda (Teddy) Goldy of Fillmore; sister, Nancy Taylor of WA; nieces Kristin Taylor and Erin Taylor of TX; great-nephew and great-niece, Colton Newell and Madison Newell of TX.




Published in Ventura County Star from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always, Dad.
Brenda Goldy
Daughter
