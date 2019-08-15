|
Barry Ian Ellsworth
Ventura - In memory of Barry Ian Ellsworth
Barry was born in 1930 in Canada. He passed away to his reward on July 23, 2019 at 89 years old. He enjoyed a long life filled with happiness and good health, only succumbing to illness the last month of his life.
Both of his parents were killed in a car wreck when he and his sister were children. They were adopted by a very fine couple and became US citizens.
He married Midge,(now passed) and they had 3 children together, Terry (now passed) Michael and Renee. He drove long line trucks for several years.
After their divorce, Barry moved to California. He joined the Navy after WW2 and was stationed in Hawaii. He served 2 uneventful stints and when he got out, he looked for a career that suited him. He always loved to drive, so he became a large equipment operator (bulldozers, land levelers and the like). He was well known in his trade as the best land leveler around. Contractors asked for him by name when they needed a really good land leveler.
He then married Doris and they bought their first ocean boat. They joined the Channel Islands Yacht Club, and enjoyed many cruises to the Santa Cruz Islands with them. They then joined the infamous K-Dock Yacht club for more fun on the ocean. Trips to Catalina were taken every year. It was so much fun to go to Avalon with friends.
After they tired of boating, they bought a motor home and traveled all over the US and Mexico. They always had a bunch of buddies to go along with them.
Doris' health gave out, and she passed away in 2011.
Barry became engaged to Sue Rockholt in 2013. They had been friends for 40 years, having met while boating. Their families were a foursome, Rocky & Sue Rockholt, and Barry & Doris Ellsworth, Sue and Barry married in 2018.
Barry was holding Sue's hand as he took his last breath.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 15, 2019