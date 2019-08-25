|
Barry Jay Woodruff
Camarillo - America has lost another one of its finest. Barry Woodruff passed away at the age of 75 at his Camarillo home on Sunday, August 18th, while surrounded by his family. He was born on September 19, 1943 in Palo Alto, CA. "Uncle" Barry attended Santa Clara High School, where he played basketball for the late Coach "C". He was then drafted into the United States Army, where he proudly served in Vietnam. With his incredible courage, he earned two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star and a Silver Star. Uncle Barry loved his country and he paid a price to defend us all. Following his honorable military service, he enjoyed a long career with the Courtyard by Marriott, from which he eventually retired. A kind and generous man, always willing to help, he would give you the shirt off his back and never ask for anything in return. Uncle Barry, we will forever respect you, miss you and most of all we thank you for all of the sacrifices you made for the rest of us. Barry is survived by his sister, Donna Reardon (John); brother, Kenneth Woodruff; nieces and nephew, Kathleen Palmaro, Shannon Ferguson (Manny), Erin Antrim (Mike) and Barry Reardon (Susie); great nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Michael, Bryan, McKenna, Kevin, Kendall, Camryn, Sydney, Regan and Andrew; great great niece and nephew, Charlie and Allison; stepson, Lonnie; and step grandson, Jonathan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Ellen Woodruff; brother, Robert Woodruff; and nephew, Kevin Reardon. His family would like to especially thank the Roze Room Hospice staff for the incredible care they provided for Uncle Barry in his last three weeks of life. A Graveside Service will take place at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo on August 28, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 25, 2019