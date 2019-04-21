|
Beatrice G. Hidalgo
Oxnard, CA
Beatrice Grajeda Hidalgo, a lifelong Oxnard resident, died peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the age of 87.
Beatrice was born in Ventura, CA, on April 18, 1931, to Ezequiel and Juanita Grajeda. Beatrice was married to her husband, Fermen, for over 30 years and had seven wonderful children. Beatrice was a beautiful soul who enjoyed doing embroidery, listening to oldies, watching classic horror movies, traveling, and spending time with her loving family.
Beatrice was employed as a grader by the Saticoy Lemon Association for 34 years. During her employment at Saticoy Lemon, Beatrice was a dedicated employee who made several life-long friends. After retirement, Beatrice enjoyed going to parks to watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sports activities. She also loved her Chihuahua, Lily, who was by her side at all times and at the time of her passing.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Fermen; father, Ezequiel; mother, Juanita; brother, Albert; daughter, Anna Marie Dennett; grandson, Matthew Berry; and granddaughter, Sabrina Hernandez.
Beatrice is survived by her children Suzanne Hidalgo, Lorraine Diaz (Frank), Steven Hidalgo (Stacy), Jane Bell (Devin), William Hidalgo, and Patricia Berry (Jay). Beatrice was blessed with 22 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 10:00 pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 with a rosary to follow at 7:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel in Oxnard. A funeral mass to celebrate Beatrice's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church in Oxnard. Interment to follow the mass at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard. Following the services, you are invited to join Beatrice's family at the Moose Lodge in Oxnard to share your memories of Beatrice.
