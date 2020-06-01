Or Copy this URL to Share

Belinda Foster



Born August 16th, 1941. Passed away April 27th, 2020.



Leaves husband Bob, four children Alan, Laurie, Robert, Michelle, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. Lived at Oxnard Shores for 30 years. I want to thank those who prayed for Linda and those who sent cards. She will be missed by family and friends









