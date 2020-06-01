Belinda Foster
Belinda Foster

Born August 16th, 1941. Passed away April 27th, 2020.

Leaves husband Bob, four children Alan, Laurie, Robert, Michelle, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. Lived at Oxnard Shores for 30 years. I want to thank those who prayed for Linda and those who sent cards. She will be missed by family and friends




Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Coast Cities Cremations
2781A Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 648-4100
