Ben Bunji Namba
Ventura - Ben Bunji Namba, 89, of Ventura, passed away on February 26, 2020 at his residence with his wife by his side. Born April 6, 1930 in Manchuria, China, Ben lived and was educated in Japan, earning his University degree there. Ben later moved to the United States in 1960.
Being based in Los Angeles, Ben was the owner and operator of BHN Incorporated. For over 40 years, he specialized in importing spices from abroad for Tampico Spice Company.
Ben moved from La Canada Flintridge in 1994 to Ventura where he built a home on Solimar Beach. In this peaceful home, he could enjoy the outdoors and living on the coast.
Being a lover of art, music, dance, and the arts, Ben was involved with the Ventura Music Festival for many years. Ben was the primary benefactor of the Namba Performing Arts Space in downtown Ventura, a non-profit which was founded in 2014 dedicated to fostering Dance, Music, Theater, Film, performances, and community arts education. The Namba Performing Arts Space today stands as his legacy and a gift for the greater Ventura community.
Ben enjoyed gardening and loved the outdoors, most especially the ocean.
He is survived by his wife Julia Campbell Namba; his step-children Sanford Campbell, Laura Campbell, and Leslie Atia; his step-grandchildren Geffen Camp, Leah Atia, and Gian Atia. He was preceded in death by his first wife the late Helen Head Namba.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday afternoon, March 6, 2020 to at 4pm in the Chapel of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura. A reception will follow. Memorial donations to honor Ben may be made in his name to the of Ventura County, the Namba Performing Arts Space in Ventura, or the Ventura Music Festival.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020