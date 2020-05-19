|
Benita (Carrasco) Chavez
Ventura - Benita (Carrasco) Chavez, 97, of Ventura, passed away on May 15, 2020 in Ventura.
Funeral services and burial were held at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with Father Daniel A. O'Sullivan of Sacred Heart Catholic Church officiating.
Benita was born in Big Spring, Texas to Patricio and Francisca Carrasco on March 23, 1923. She was one of thirteen children.
Benita loved her garden, her gameshows, her 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, and Bingo. She played Bingo every Monday night.
She married Alfredo Chavez on October 2, 1949 in Shafter, CA.
Benita is preceded in death by her husband Alfredo and her son Larry.
Benita is survived by her daughter Sylvia, son Alfred Jr., daughter Suzie and her husband Tim, ten grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.
Benita will be forever in our hearts and sorely missed by her family and friends
Published in Ventura County Star from May 19 to May 21, 2020