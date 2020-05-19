Services
Ivy Lawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home
5400 Valentine Rd
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 642-1055
Resources
More Obituaries for Benita Chavez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benita (Carrasco) Chavez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benita (Carrasco) Chavez Obituary
Benita (Carrasco) Chavez

Ventura - Benita (Carrasco) Chavez, 97, of Ventura, passed away on May 15, 2020 in Ventura.

Funeral services and burial were held at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 with Father Daniel A. O'Sullivan of Sacred Heart Catholic Church officiating.

Benita was born in Big Spring, Texas to Patricio and Francisca Carrasco on March 23, 1923. She was one of thirteen children.

Benita loved her garden, her gameshows, her 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, and Bingo. She played Bingo every Monday night.

She married Alfredo Chavez on October 2, 1949 in Shafter, CA.

Benita is preceded in death by her husband Alfredo and her son Larry.

Benita is survived by her daughter Sylvia, son Alfred Jr., daughter Suzie and her husband Tim, ten grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.

Benita will be forever in our hearts and sorely missed by her family and friends
Published in Ventura County Star from May 19 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -