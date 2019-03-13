|
Benjamin M. Flores
Oxnard, CA
July 11, 1921-March 1, 2019
Born in Tornillo, Texas. He is survived by spouse Margarita R. Flores, daughters Maggie Ramirez (Mike), Rosie Ortiz (Armando), sons Benjamin Flores Jr. (Iris), & Manny Flores (LuAnn). 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, several step grand & great grandchildren, 5 sisters, & 1 brother, as well as numerous nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by Mother Paublina, Father Geronimo, sister Maria & brothers Manuel & Refujio.
He was a WWII Army veteran having fought in campaigns & battles in Tunisia, Sicily, Naples-Foggia, Normandy, Northern France, the Ardennes, Rhineland, & Central Europe.
His decorations & citations include: European-African-Middle East Campaign Ribbon with eight Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, one service stripe & five Overseas Bars.
He retired from civil service after 30 years at Fort Bliss El Paso, Texas.
He was an active lifetime member of VFW Post 9173 (Smeltertown) El Paso, Texas.
Our sincere Thank you to the staff at Maywood Acres Healthcare Facility and Sunset Transport.
Visitation will be on Thursday March 14 from 5pm to 7pm with rosary to be recited from 7pm to 9pm at Camino Del Sol Funeral Home 200 N. C Street Oxnard. Church services will be on Friday
March 15 at 9:30am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church 500 N. Juanita, Oxnard with burial to follow at Santa Clara Cemetary Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 13, 2019