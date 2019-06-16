|
Benjamin Michael Baca
Santa Paula - Benjamin (Ben) Baca of Santa Paula, California passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at his home in Santa Paula, California in the company of his family. Ben was diagnosed in August 2018 with stage 4 adrenal cancer. For 10 months he fought with courage and determination.
Ben was born August 1961 in El Paseo, Texas to Eugenio (Gene) and Eleanor Baca. His family moved back to Santa Paula, California where he grew up with his sister, Stacie Baca. He attended Santa Paula High School, lettering in Tennis and graduated in 1979. In 1983, Ben became a devoted single father to his oldest daughter Michele.
In 2008, Ben married Christina Baca and made their home in Santa Paula, where they raised their family.
Ben started work at the age of 15, at his Family restaurant, Las Quince Letras, for 7 years. He moved on to work at Northrup Grumman for 15 years, working in the Quality lab. After a series of Layoffs at Northup, Ben worked in several manufacturing companies in Ventura county. Which included, 3M, Shell Solar Industries, SolarWorld LLC, Helix industries, and Nusil technology.
Ben devoted his time to God, family and friends. He enjoyed praying to the lord and performing the Rosary daily. Ben was known as the perfect gentleman. He had the kindest, loving heart. He was a man who believed that generosity has no limits. He loved to play golf with his wife. He also had a deep love for music and a great glass of whiskey. Enjoyed Beer and wine festivals with friends and an overall passion to entertain. Ben would never let your glass go empty.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gene and niece Justeen, Grandparents, uncles and aunts.
Ben is survived by his wife, Christina Baca, daughters Michele Casey, Crisabel and Julieann Lazaro. His two sons in law, John and William. Mother, Eleanor. Sister, Stacie. Brothers in Law, Garron, Daniel and Michael. Sisters in Law, Debbie, Donna Marie and Jennifer. Mother and father in law Florencio (Frank) and Donna Bautista. Nephews Eric, Atlas and Luka.
A recitation of the rosary will begin at 7:00pm on Monday, June 17th, 2019 at Our lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Paula, California. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Paula, California. Interment to follow at Santa Paula Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned & Operated ROBERT REY GARCIA JR FUNERAL SERVICES, Santa Paula, CA. 805.229.7054
Published in Ventura County Star on June 16, 2019