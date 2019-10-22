|
Benjamin Robert Secor
Oxnard - Benjamin Secor "Ben" was born in Oxnard, Ca to Robert and Nancy Secor on December 28, 1975. Ben passed away unexpectedly October 5, 2019 while on a Vacation/ Ride in Tucson, Az.
Ben is survived by his parents; his sisters, Melissa (Victor), Vikki, and Ashleigh. Ben had 3 nieces and 2nephews that thought the world of him, Cassandra (Walter), Sienna, Ryan, Kylee, and Cristiano. He also had a great niece, Nathalie. Ben was the epitome of the "cool uncle"! Ben is also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and friends.
No matter where Ben worked or where he went, he was loved by all. Ben had that kind of personality that attracted people to him. He brought out the best in everyone. His sense of humor was unmatchable.
He was fun loving and could find humor in the most obscure things. He had an infectious smile for everyone he met.
Ben loved guns, hunting, dirt bikes, restoring cars and working on his motorcycle "honey". He was a natural born mechanic since he was a very young boy. Ben was an artist and played many musical instruments. Ben mastered anything he put his mind to. He was truly the jack of all trades.
Nothing can fill the void Ben has left in our lives, but we find comfort Ben died doing what he loved riding. At the time of his passing, Ben's loyal Friend Rusty was by his side and we couldn't be more grateful.
A memorial for Ben is scheduled for October 26, 2019 at Reardon's funeral home on A street in Oxnard at 9am. Reception to follow at Foster Park in Ventura.
In lieu of Flowers, go to GiGi's and ask for the Ben special- A Kamikaze shot and a bud light!
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019