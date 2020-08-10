Bennie Mendez
Oxnard - "Bennie" Julian Mendez, a lifelong resident of Oxnard, CA, passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2020 at the age of 80. Bennie was born in the old Lying In Hospital in Oxnard on February 13, 1940 to Alberto and Hope Mendez.
Bennie graduated from Oxnard High School in 1959 where he participated on the OHS track team. He ran the 100-yard dash and the 440-relay. He also participated in the cadet program. Bennie was a hardworking man. He worked at Camarillo High School and later started his own landscaping service. In retirement, he enjoyed the comradery of the "Old Timers" annual reunion BBQ's, of which he often coordinated, and video graphed and provided DVD's to his friends. His pride and joy was his 1964 1/2 mustang that he called "How Sweet It Is." To him, his car was his Lamborghini. Bennie was a good man and he never met a stranger. To Bennie, everyone was a friend.
Bennie was married to Marlene Marlow Mendez (deceased) and is survived by his two sons Earl and Bennie Jr., daughter-in-law Patricia Mendez, grandson Tony Mendez, and brothers Epi Mendez (wife Anna), Johnny Mendez (wife Rosa), Jesse Mendez (wife Irene), and Eddie Mendez (wife Melissa). He leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
Bennie is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, sons Michael and Howard Mendez, brother Hugh Mendez, and sisters Carmen Calderon, Lupe Mendez, Rachel Ysordia, and Evelyn Alvarez.
Bennie will be missed very much. God decided to tell Bennie, "Let's go home." He is in a better place...no more stress, sorrow, or pain. We love you, my brother. May you rest in peace. God bless you.
A visitation for Bennie will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5-8pm at St. Anthony's Church, 2511 South C St., Oxnard, followed by the recitation of the Rosary at 6pm. Mass will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10am at St. Anthony's Church with the burial to follow at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Rd., Camarillo.
Bennie has been entrusted to the care of the family-owned and operated Reardon Family Home, 511 North A St., Oxnard, www.reardonfh.com