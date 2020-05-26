|
Bernadita C. Borja
Oxnard - Bernadita C. Borja, 84 of Oxnard, passed away on Monday May 18, 2020 in Oxnard after a lengthy illness. Bernadita was born on April 20, 1936 in Toto, Guam and was a resident of Ventura County for 47 years.
She served as the cook at Mary Star of the Sea Church and was a faithful employee until retiring after 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a devout catholic and devoted to the Sacred Heart.
Bernadita is survived by her husband of 62 years Victor Antonio Santos Sr., her children Victor Jr. (Jessica), Ralph (Janice), Frank (Lydia), Angelica (Michael), Mark (Rhonda) and Anna (Silianal), sisters Julita Newman, Anna Delos Santos, Barcilisa Leon Guerrero, and her 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and sincerely thank the following caregivers who helped take care of our mother: Yuliana Trujillo, Cammy Jimenez, Maria Meza Leon, Staci Aupiu, Alison Alford and Blanca Vega. Luz Jimenez and Buena Vista nurses Erica and Tania and staff. A special thanks to Dr. Richard Rothschild.
Barnadita has been entrusted to the care of the family-owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard, www.reardonfh.com
Published in Ventura County Star from May 26 to May 27, 2020