Bernard "Bud" ArosteguyCamarillo - Bernard ("Bud" "Buddy" "Basque") Arosteguy was born November 27, 1934 in Port Hueneme, California. He died peacefully in his home in Camarillo with his wife holding his hand till his last breath, California on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, 2020. Bud started his career in radio advertising and then became a very creative entrepreneur for automotive advertising in Ventura County. He worked for LA Times, Star Free Press, Camarillo Daily, and Oxnard Press Courier where he had his own column called "On the Town with Bud." He retired, but soon decided retirement was not for him. He loved working and being surrounded by his friends, so he went back to work as a Director of Advertising and Marketing for Steve Thomas, his longtime friend, at Steve Thomas BMW. Bud was grateful to be a Catholic and an American, and one of his proudest accomplishments was being stationed in Alaska for three years and serving in the US Coast Guard.He loved travelling, and he loved the ocean and was a lifelong athlete, rarely skipping a day of exercise. He could also tear up a dance floor and sing quite a few tunes. But more than anything, Bud loved people & was best known for his infectious smile, his genuine kindness, and his many wonderful stories. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his devoted family and friends.He is survived by his wife, Stella Arosteguy; his daughter, Catherine Marie (Kitty) Arosteguy and her partner, Alison Bowen; his grandsons Cory Kephart and Andrew Kephart and Jackie Kephart widow of Bud's biologic son Tim Kephart, his step-daughters and step-grandson, his sister, Helen Brant and her children and his sister Jeanne Etchechoury and her children.A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Church on 25 N. Las Posas Rd, Camarillo, Ca 93010 on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:00 am. The service is limited to 100 people. Please, wear face masks and keep social distance.It will be followed by a celebration of life at Spanish Hills Country Club on 999 Crestview Ave, Camarillo, Ca 93010 at 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. Space is limited due to Covid-19. Please, RSVP Kitty Arosteguy at 805-748-9912.