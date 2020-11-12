Bernard John Brodigan



With great sadness in our hearts we announce the passing of our Dad, Bernard John Brodigan, on November 2, 2020. Born on October 2, 1929 in Connellsville, PA to Joseph and Laura Brodigan.



From the very beginning of his life he showed a tenacity & strength for living, by beating the odds and surviving after weighing just 2 lbs. at birth. His childhood years were spent growing up in Pennsylvania and Cumberland, MD.



Dad joined the Navy after graduating from high school and was a military veteran of the Korean War. It was during his service years that he met our Mom, Lenore at the Brooklyn Navy Shipyard. The two started dating and were soon married. Their family grew quickly when twin daughters were born just 1 year after their marriage. By their 2nd anniversary, a son was born. Their youngest daughter was born 7 years later. They were married for 45 years until Mom passed in 1998. In 1962 they moved to East Islip, NY where the family lived until a work transfer in 1970 moved them to Camarillo, CA. Dad lived in this family home for the next 50 years, until his passing. Dad attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering and then obtained a job with Sperry Gyroscope. He continued his college education at Post College on Long Island, NY where he completed his Bachelor of Science degree. From there he went to work as a civilian for the Dept. of the Navy (NSWC PHD) as an Electronic Engineer. He retired in 1994 with 30 years of Government service.



His most important role was as a Husband, Father, friend and mentor. He always placed the needs of others above his own. We will always remember him for his constant love, kindness, wisdom, grace, fortitude, reverence, friendliness and always helping others. He was the Patriarch of our family who was always a shining example of how to live your life & provide love and support.



For over 45 years, he attended St Mary Magdalen Church and gave his service as a Bereavement Counselor, Eucharistic Minister to the sick in the hospital and homes, Sacristan, and Knights of Columbus, obtaining the title of Grand Knight. His belief and faith in God was unwavering and he took great joy in reading his bible each night.



Bernard was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; Mother, Laura; Wife, Lenore; Son, Alan; and Daughter, Linda. He is survived by Daughters, Kathleen (Douglas), Christine, and adopted son, Marc. He is survived by 9 Grandchildren: Crystal, Jennifer, Jessica, Heather, John, Michelle, Michael, Geoffrey, Matthew and 11 GreatGrandchildren; as well as many other family & friends.



Our family has lost its Patriarch and guiding light. God bless you Dad and may the angels keep watch over you in Heaven. Love, Your Family Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, Nov 18 th at 10:00 am at St Mary Magdalen Church, corner of Crestview and Las Posas Rd. Graveside services immediately following at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H St, Oxnard, CA.









