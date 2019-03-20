|
|
Mother was born in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico. She married at the young age of 15. A few years later she immigrated to the United States.
Mother was a very humble, selfless, kind, caring and loving person. She was always willing and ready to help those in need. She loved making quilts and working in her beautiful garden of roses. She loved reading her bible daily and loved to sing her favorite song "Un Dia A La Vez". Mother was loved and will be missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ricardo Figueroa Arellano, daughter Rosa Lopez, daughter Beatrice Arellano, sister Enriqueta Sandoval and brother Jesus Granados.
She is survived by her children son Edward Arellano, daughter Martha Arellano, son Melecio Arellano, daughter Annie Bustillos, son David Arellano, sister Alicia Granados, 16 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren.
Prayer services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 7:00PM and Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00AM at Church of Angels, 600 East Pleasant Street, Santa Paula, CA. Committal and Interment will follow at Pierce Bros. Santa Paula Cemetery.
For map and directions to ceremony locations and to sign the family's online guest book, share stories and post pictures please visit our website: www.santapaulafuneralhome.com and click on Bernarda's name located below "Recent Obituaries.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned & Operated ROBERT REY GARCIA JR FUNERAL SERVICES, Santa Paula,CA 805.229.7054
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019