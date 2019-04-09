Services
Skillin-Carroll Mortuary
738 East Santa Paula Street
Santa Paula, CA 93060
(805) 525-3391
For more information about
Bertha Arellano
View Funeral Home Obituary
Bertha "Lydia" Arellano


1942 - 2019
Bertha "Lydia" Arellano Obituary
Bertha Arellano gained her heavenly wings, April 1, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Santa Paula. Bertha married her high school sweetheart Raymond Arellano at the age of 16. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, making crafts and going to the casino. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma to Karen Arellano, Crystal Arellano, Felix Arellano, John Arellano Jr., Teena Arellano, Kristen Arellano, Alexus Hernandez, Angela, Sandra, and Sierra. Great-grandma to Aaliyah, Augstine, Anthony, Felix, Jaydes, Felix and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Bertha is survived by her daughter Kimberly (Julio) Hernandez, son Ray Arellano, Sister Alice (Billy) Herrera, Brothers, Robert (Diane) Gonzales and Joe Gonzales. Bertha is now reunited in Heaven with her husband Raymond, Sons, John and Felix Arellano.
The family would like to thank everyone for the love and support. She will forever be missed. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 10th, 5pm-6pm with a Service from 6pm-7pm and Thursday, April 11th , Service from 10am-11am and Burial from 11am-12pm. All arrangements under the direction of Skillin-Carroll Mortuary, 738 E Santa Paula St. (805) 525-3391
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
