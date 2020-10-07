Bertha Z. Delara



It is with profound sadness that the family of Bertha Z. Delara announce her passing at the age of 73. She was granted her angel wings on September 25, 2020.



Bertha was born on August 19, 1947 in Encarnación de Diaz, Jalisco, Mexico to Luis and Consuelo Zermeño. She had been a Fillmore resident for 71 years. Bertha was a caring and giving person. While in High School she took a year off of school to care for her sick mother until she passed away.



She was a very successful businesswoman. She started a farm labor contractor business with her husband, Benjamin Delara, and played an integral part in its success.



Family meant everything to her. She was happiest when she was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved celebrations and, as a great cook, would always make sure that no one left hungry.



Bertha is survived by her husband, Benjamin Delara; children, Connie Delara, Robert (Yesenia) Delara, Alice (Victor) Rodriguez and Diana Delara, all of Fillmore; brothers, John (Carmen) Zermeño and Ralph (Juana) Zermeño, both of Fillmore; grandchildren, Vanessa (Anthony) Lomeli, Steven, David and Andrew Rodriguez, Brianna, Diego, Aliyah and Alyssa Delara; and great grandchildren, Leanna, Ethan and Joseph Lomeli. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luis Romo Zermeño and Consuelo Lozano Zermeño; brothers, Gustavo Zermeño, Luis Zermeño and Jose Zermeño.



Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, October 10, at San Salvador Mission Church in Piru. The Holy Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass, celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Family and Friends, who wish to attend, will be asked to follow all social distancing guidelines for COVID-19. Friends are encouraged to view the Live Facebook video, which will be available on the San Salvador Mission Facebook feed. A private reception will follow for funeral services for the Delara and Zermeño Families.



The family would like to give a special thanks to the entire community of Fillmore and surrounding Ventura County cities for their outpouring support.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Perez Family Funeral Home, 600 Central Avenue Fillmore, CA 93015.









