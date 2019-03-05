|
Beth R. Laidler
Ventura, CA
November 18, 1942-February 16, 2019
Beth Laidler, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend passed away suddenly on Saturday February 16, 2019. Although she most recently resided in Coarsegold California, she always considered Camarillo California her home. Beth was raised in Santa Paula by Harry and Pauline Logsdon owners of Logsdon's Grocers. She then married Jerry H. Laidler in 1959 and together they raised their 3 children; Jill, Tod and Paula as well as their granddaughter Jinna E. Whitehill in Camarillo. For many years Beth enjoyed a career in Real Estate where she made many life long friends. In her retirement years she greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren doing crafts, talking and even just hanging out. They all have treasured memories of her and she will be sorely missed by many. Beth loved to paint and was a very talented artist. Her beautiful paintings are loved and grace the homes of many.
Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry H. Laidler in 2006. She was however blessed to find another life partner in Gordon Crisman, also of Santa Paula. They spent many years together, he brought much love and happiness into her life and is a valued part of the family.
Beth was also preceded in death by her parents, Harry V. and Pauline E. Logsdon, her brother V. Gawain Logsdon, her daughter Jill E. Fisher, and grandson Michael J. Hughes.
Beth is survived by her son, Tod H. Laidler, daughter, Paula S. Laidler, sister Sue McNutt her husband Neil McNutt, brothers Paul and Craig Logsdon, 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and lots of friends and loved ones. She was an angel on earth, with her passing she grew her wings.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 5, 2019