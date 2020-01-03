|
Bethany Moore Connick
Bethany Moore Connick was born May 9, 1981, at Los Robles hospital in Thousand Oaks, California. She passed away December 25, 2019, at her home in Ventura, California. Bethany grew up loving to play the piano and sing in the chorus. Upon graduating from college, she was driven towards excellence in her teaching career. Bethany added a masters degree to her portfolio and moved onto administration in the Oxnard School District. Bethany is survived by Russell, her loving husband and partner of ten years; two beautiful sons Caleb and Ryan; mother Linda Moore; father Bruce (Nadine) Moore; brother Kellen (Melia) Moore; and nephews Hudson and Greyson.
The celebration of life service for Bethany will be Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020