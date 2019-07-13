|
Bette Greene
Simi Valley - Mrs. Bette Lou Greene passed away, surrounded by her family, in Simi Valley on July 9, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born on May 18, 1938 in San Bernardino California to Neil and Katherine Buie. Bette Lou resided in Ventura County for 43 years. She attended Pacific High School in San Bernardino and Arizona State University, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority.
Bette worked for Pan American Airlines and the Simi Valley Unified School District. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and Nana. She was also a homemaker and had many hobbies including travel, cooking, gardening, shopping, casino trips and was also an avid reader.
Bette married Richard Greene in October of 1962. They started their life together in Los Angeles and moved to Ventura county some time later. They were married 37 years. They had two children Neil and Cindi.
Bette is preceded in death by her husband Richard also known as Dick Greene. She is survived by her son Neil Greene (Sherese); daughter Cindi Brown (Shawn) and grandchildren Samantha and Andrew Greene & Nolan and Alden Brown. She is also survived by her pet dog Zoey. She had many friends and relatives who loved her very much and she loved them as well. Bette was always willing to try new activities, such as learning to "dab" and sing new songs.
A special thanks to all her friends and staff at Sunrise Assisted Living in Simi Valley where she called home for the past year and a half. Also, the staff at West Hills Hospital, Adventist Health Simi Valley, and St. John's Hospital in Camarillo who helped during her final years.
A visitation service will be held at Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home in Simi Valley on Monday July 15 6 to 8pm with a Rosary service 7 to 7:30pm during that time. A Catholic Mass will be held Tuesday July 16 at 10am at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Simi Valley and officiate at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Simi Valley.
