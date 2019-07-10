|
|
Bettie Jean Rogers
Ventura - Bettie Jean Rogers, a woman whose life was spent caring for her entire family, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, and was reunited with her husband of 67 years, Clint Rogers. She was 91.
Born July 13, 1927, in Sedan, Kansas, to Georgia and Leo Short, Bettie was one of four siblings: Oldest brother Leo; her twin, Bobbie; and the youngest, Wilbur. Though the lone girl, Bettie loved her brothers and was known as a tomboy growing up in Kansas. She raced with the boys and was far more likely to stick a snake in her pocket than pick flowers.
During World War II, she worked the lunch counter at a soda shop in Lyons, Kansas, where she met Clint, a handsome young man in the Army Air Corps who would spend the next three years as a tail gunner aboard a B-52 in the Pacific theater. Upon Clint's return, the two were married May 27, 1946.
Not long after, the newlyweds moved to Ventura and eventually settled into their home on Lemon Grove Avenue in 1955, where they raised their two daughters: Cheri and Penny. While her husband worked in the construction industry, Bettie worked in various school cafeterias throughout Ventura. She retired in 1982. They were both members of Grace Baptist Church in Ventura.
A wonderful cook who could often be found making her family any one of her great dishes, Bettie was perhaps best known for her incredible pies. Bettie loved sweets (don't forget the coffee), and believed there was always room for dessert. Root beer floats, anyone?
As her daughters married and had children of their own, Bettie was ever-present at parties, sporting events, dance recitals and just about anywhere family would gather. She loved her four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Bettie was preceded in death in 2013 by her husband, who she cared for nearly around the clock during his battle with cancer.
Bettie leaves behind a family who adored her, including her twin brother Bobbie Short of Houston, Texas; daughters Cheri Colantino (Ron) of Keizer, Oregon; Penny Ruffinelli (Ric) of Ventura; grandchildren Jeff Colantino (Stephanie), Chris Ruffinelli (Megan), Gina Wolowicz (Daniel) and Kimberly Gores (Jim); and great-grandchildren Ashlynn Ruffinelli, Madalynn Ruffinelli, Marina Wolowicz, Tyler Wolowicz, Jacklynn Ruffinelli, Elijah Gores and John Gores.
Services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, 11:00 AM., at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA. Burial will follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association, a Ventura-based hospice, at www.lmvna.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 10, 2019