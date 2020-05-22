|
|
Betty Ann Taylor, who was a beloved widow, mother, grandmother, and friend was called home to Glory on May 9th, 2020, at the age of 75.
Betty was born on February 26th, 1945, in Lafayette, Alabama, to the parents of Willie Dowdell, Sr. (preceded in death) and Zenobia Dowdell (preceded in death). At the age of 16, the love of her life, Eddie Taylor, Sr. also known as Joe, (preceded in death), found his "good thing" and the two wed on July 30th, 1961. In 1964, they moved to Oxnard, California with their two boys and continued to expand their family, while Betty perfected her homemaker skills. One of her mastered skills enjoyed by family and friends alike was her famous mouth-watering banana pudding!
Betty Taylor became a Deaconess at New Progressive Baptist Church, where she remained a faithful maid servant up until caring for her ill husband. During her many devoted years, she diligently and boldly prayed for her family, her loved ones, her friends, and the sick. Her unwavering trust in the Lord served as a testament to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, as well as to her friends and extended loved ones. She also served as a shining light on her job in the Hueneme School District for 18 years.
Betty had a spiritual and "motherly" touch that could soothe even the most troubled or faint of heart. She would often make and sing sweet melodies throughout her home, some of which were playful, humorous, and unforgettable. She shared the same love for gospel music as her husband and the two enjoyed sitting in the living room and listening to it together. Betty was the epitome of love, kindness, selflessness, compassion, and class. She was loved and revered by many and will be sorely missed but cherished forever.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Taylor, and her son, Eddie Lewis Taylor, Jr. Also preceded in death are her siblings John Henderson, Eddie Charles Dowdell, and Shirley Anne Presley.
She is survived by her children: Theodore Willis Taylor, Sr., Yolanda J. Mosley, Eric Taylor, Benjamin Taylor, Jessie Taylor, and Yvette Alberta Taylor; her daughter-in-law: Carol Taylor and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brothers Willie Dowdell, Jr., Roger Royal Dowdell, and Joe L. Dodwell and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends
Published in Ventura County Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020