Betty Buckner
Betty Buckner, artist and former Malibu resident, passed away in Santa Monica March 9th, at the age of 96. She graduated with high honors from Washington State University at Pullman, Washington.
She and her late husband, Al Buckner, moved to Camarillo in 1994, after losing their house and most of Betty's artwork in a Malibu brush fire in 1993. They were active in Trinity Presbyterian Church and Betty was a member of her local PEO.
Betty was past president of Women Painters of the West, a member of the Buenaventura Art Association, California Collagists, and a member of the Board of Trustees for the Los Angeles Art Association. She exhibited widely including San Bernardino County Museum, Downey Art Museum, Mount St. Mary's Gallery, Los Angeles, and had solos exhibits at Brand Library in Glendale, Studio Art Center Channel Islands, and Buenaventura Art Gallery. She won first prize in the Ventura County Fair exhibit and received the 2010 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Buenaventura Art Association.
She will be remembered for her kindness, humor, and impressive body of work.
She is survived by her three daughters; Cory Buckner, Rande Lisle Anderson, Jody Buckner Semerau. five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020