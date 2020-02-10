|
Betty Fisher was called to heaven on February 5, 2020. She left behind her daughter Connie Fisher, son Jeff Fisher, daughter -in-law Cindy Fisher, grandsons Jason Jolly and Justin Fisher, great grandson Aiden Jolly and countless friends. She was an amazing woman who freely gave her love, wisdom, and encouragement to all that was fortunate to know her. She worked for Thousand Oaks Health care for 35 years and even thou this was her job, she became a friend and mentor to many of the staff, residents and family members. She would offer her assistance, her time and shoulder to anyone who needed it. She had such a big heart and will be deeply missed my many. Her love and spirit will remain in our hearts forever.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Bess Kearney, her beloved husband Earl Fisher, sisters Geraldine Mueller and Trena (Tiny) Rezinas and brother Arthur (Tim) Kearney. Many other family members have crossed the gates to heaven and were there to embrace her once again.
Her wishes were to be cremated and placed beside her husband. Graveside services will be Saturday March 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Mortuary at 5600 Lindero Canyon Rd, Westlake Village, Ca. A light meal and gathering will follow at the reception hall.
In lieu of flowers it was her wish that donations go to JDRF.org. The junior diabetes association held a very special place in her heart because of her son Jeff and many others in our family.
